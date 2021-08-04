Designer Tarun Tahiliani issues statement after being called out for 'body shaming' by influencer Dr Cuterus

A day after being called out for 'fat-shaming' social media personality Dr. Tanaya Narendra, popularly known as Dr. Cuterus on Instagram, renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani has released an official statement and shared his side of the story.

Tanaya, who recently tied the knot, shared pictures from her wedding ceremony and penned a lengthy note on being body shamed. The influencer said that she wanted to wear a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga since she was 12, but will never go to his store again as she was 'body shamed' at the store.

Anonymous fashion watchdog Diet Sabya picked up on Tanaya's social media post and started a conversation about bridal brands fat-shaming, on their Instagram.

After being called out, designer Tarun Tahilini issued a statement on his Instagram page in which he said that as a brand, "We look at individuals beyond their shape and size," adding that "shaming has never been a word in their vocabulary."

Following this, the designer requested some time to investigate the matter since the news had "Deeply disturbed all of us here at Tarun Tahiliani."

Have a look at the full statement here: