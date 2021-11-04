e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 06:18 PM IST

'Delusion much?': Netizens react to claim of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar stopping Sushant Singh Rajput from playing lead role in 'Peaky Blinders'

FPJ Web Desk
Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby (L) Sushant Singh Rajput (R) | File Photos

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput has become the subject of many conspiracy theories over time. One more theory about the actor is going viral on Twitter recently.

A picture of an allegedly old unverified tweet from Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano is going viral on Twitter. The tweet claims that Sushant Singh Rajput was first offered the lead role of 'Thomas Shelby' in the BBC TV series 'Peaky Blinders'. However, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar played villian and told the makers to give the role to Cillian Murphy.

An account that mentions Sushant Singh Raput in its name made a tweet asking, "Was Sushant offered the role of 'Thomas Shelby' in BBC series 'Peaky Blinders' ? Why Selmon & Canadian refused it? Who forced @FabrizioRomano to delete this tweet?"

The tweet went viral and has gotten ridiculed by a lot of people who are calling it bizarre. Many are of the opinion that the picture of the tweet is photoshopped.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, last year. He was found hanging at his Bandra residence.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 06:18 PM IST
