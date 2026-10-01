Delhi's 'Fat Dog' Competition: Late Gola AKA Rajpal Singh Wins By Beating Googoo By 39K Votes

Delhi's 'Fat Dog' Competition: Late Gola AKA Rajpal Singh Wins By Beating Googoo With 39K Votes |

Delhi’s Fat Dog Competition turned into an unusual online contest, with 64 chubby canines competing for the coveted title. The competition was announced on September 23, 2026, and the winner was declared today.

Late Gola Aa Kebab, aka Rajpal Singh, emerged as the champion, defeating fellow finalist Googoo by a whopping marging of 39,904 votes. The result also marked a first, as the contest was reportedly Delhi’s first-ever online Fat Dog Competition. Gola’s win came after a closely followed voting battle against Googoo, with thousands of votes pouring in to decide Delhi’s chubbiest canine champion.

What makes Gola’s story unusual is that he died unexpectedly while the competition was still underway. Despite his death, organisers decided to keep him in the contest because of the overwhelming support he had received from people. Reports describe him as a familiar and much-loved dog around the SDA Market.

How Did Delhi’s Fat Dog Competition Start?

Delhi found itself in the middle of a rather unusual election, one where the candidates had four legs, furry faces and a serious love for food. The idea came from a Delhi University journalism student who began casually documenting the city’s well-fed street dogs on Instagram. The page started with 1500 followers and by the time of the winner announcement reached 101K. As the posts started attracting attention, dog lovers began sending in their own contenders, turning what was essentially a collection of chubby neighbourhood faces into a full-fledged canine contest.

The format was borrowed from ‘oomf offs’ on X, where 64 names battle it out through successive rounds of public voting. The same knockout-style format was given a Delhi twist, with 64 dogs entering the race and social media users deciding who would move ahead.

And what began as a playful way of celebrating Delhi’s most gloriously chunky dogs soon became much bigger, complete with campaign-style support, voting battles and neighbourhoods rallying behind their favourite four-legged candidate.