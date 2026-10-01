'Want To Hug Vijay Thalapathy, Then Die': Delhi Woman Lies On Road Near Jantar Mantar With Bizzare Demand, Paralyzes Traffic - VIDEO |

A bizarre fan moment in Delhi has gone viral after a woman was seen sitting and later lying in the middle of a road near Jantar Mantar, allegedly refusing to leave until Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay met her and gave her a hug.

The incident, reportedly captured on September 29, has triggered a mix of amusement, disbelief and concern on social media.

Woman refuses to move from Delhi road

The video was shared on Instagram by creator Syed Qamar Ali. It shows the woman sitting on the road as police personnel attempt to persuade her to move away and clear the area.

When questioned about her behaviour, the woman reportedly said she would not leave until Vijay came to meet her and hugged her.

At one point, two women police officers can be seen trying to get her away from the road. The woman then objects to their attempts, saying, “Don’t touch me, this is my right”.

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The creator filming the incident also appears to question her about why she was causing inconvenience to commuters and police personnel by remaining on the road.

Despite the attempts to reason with her, she reportedly remained firm on her demand.

Viral video leaves internet amused

The unusual exchange quickly caught attention online, with several users reacting to the woman's determination to meet Vijay.

One user commented, “Ye kya kya dekhna pad raha hai”

Another wrote, “This is my Right,, konsa right h ye”

A third user sarcastically suggested that if the woman wanted to wait for Vijay, she could have done so in Chennai instead of Delhi.

Some social media users, meanwhile, focused on the police officers seen trying to manage the situation and expressed sympathy for them.

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The clip has particularly drawn attention because of the unusual setting. Instead of attempting to meet the actor-turned-politician at a public appearance or organised event, the woman appeared to have chosen a busy Delhi road to make her demand.

No sign of Vijay meeting the woman

There is no indication in the viral footage that Vijay was present at Jantar Mantar or that he interacted with the woman.

The video therefore appears to document the woman's demand rather than an actual meeting between the fan and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

It is also not clear from the available information why she was in the area or whether any further action was taken by authorities after the incident.