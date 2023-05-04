Delhi shrouded in a dense fog, netizens wonder if it was the winter season

The effect of global warming is such that it is raining in some parts of India and in Delhi, dense fog was seen on Thursday morning, that is May 4. The unusual phenomenon witnessed during May, the hottest month of the year in the city, has left netizens wondering if it is winter. Early morning strollers and commuters have flooded Twitter with pictures and videos capturing the fog. Delhi and adjoining areas have been receiving unseasonal rains that have brought down the temperature considerably.

Sharing photographs, a user wrote, “A January-like foggy #Delhi morning in May! #nature.”

Another user wrote, “#Fog in #Delhi after a day of #rains with a temperature of 18°C right now. No, it’s not November, it’s #May. Unbelievable.”

A third user wrote, “Is everyone in Delhi waking up to a May Fog? And 19°C weather. #adelhiWeather #fog.”

Check the reactions of the Delhites below:

Is everyone in Delhi waking up to a May FOG?



And 19c weather. #adelhiWeather #fog pic.twitter.com/tU95i3wO3B — 𝚊𝚙𝚊𝚛𝚗𝚊 (@Aparna) May 4, 2023

Dense #Fog in May in #Delhi, 21degree temperature...

Confuse ho raha hu May heh ya December....🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/xDqHqkRijn — Dr Jitumoni Baishya (@Jitumoni28) May 4, 2023

Fogggy early morning in May in Delhi !!!and cold winds too 😊#fog#delhiweather pic.twitter.com/1ueNxPO5SL — Ramesh Warrier (@warrier68) May 4, 2023

#ClimateEmergency #DelhiWeather Fog on a May morning in Delhi. Never ever before have I experienced this in over 4 decades of living in this city. This is surreal! pic.twitter.com/qQsNBhEl3H — Divya (@thisdivinelight) May 4, 2023

Fog in May? Now I have seen everything in life. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/dl2icLB3D1 — Stereotypewriter (@babumoshoy) May 4, 2023

According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast last week, cloudy skies, rainfall and thunderstorms were estimated over Delhi during this time of the week, due to an active western disturbance.

The phenomenon is typical for the month of May as temperatures recorded were 10 degrees below the normal for this time of the year. It should be noted that the national capital recorded a cooler-than-usual April, with maximum temperature hitting 28.7 degrees Celsius on April 30.

On May 1, the maximum temperature declined to 26.1 degrees Celsius, 13 degrees Celsius below the average temperature for this time of the year owing to monsoon-like conditions. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on the day was below average, 19.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below the long-period average.