 Delhi shrouded in a dense fog, netizens wonder if it was the winter season
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralDelhi shrouded in a dense fog, netizens wonder if it was the winter season

Delhi shrouded in a dense fog, netizens wonder if it was the winter season

Early morning strollers and commuters have flooded Twitter with pictures and videos capturing the thick fog

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
article-image

The effect of global warming is such that it is raining in some parts of India and in Delhi, dense fog was seen on Thursday morning, that is May 4. The unusual phenomenon witnessed during May, the hottest month of the year in the city, has left netizens wondering if it is winter. Early morning strollers and commuters have flooded Twitter with pictures and videos capturing the fog. Delhi and adjoining areas have been receiving unseasonal rains that have brought down the temperature considerably.

Sharing photographs, a user wrote, “A January-like foggy #Delhi morning in May! #nature.”

Another user wrote, “#Fog in #Delhi after a day of #rains with a temperature of 18°C right now. No, it’s not November, it’s #May. Unbelievable.”

A third user wrote, “Is everyone in Delhi waking up to a May Fog? And 19°C weather. #adelhiWeather #fog.”

Check the reactions of the Delhites below:

Read Also
Surgical robotics training facility inaugurated at AIIMS, Delhi
article-image
Read Also
Delhi Rains: Twitter users share memes & videos while experiencing the pleasant weather in national...
article-image

According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast last week, cloudy skies, rainfall and thunderstorms were estimated over Delhi during this time of the week, due to an active western disturbance.

The phenomenon is typical for the month of May as temperatures recorded were 10 degrees below the normal for this time of the year. It should be noted that the national capital recorded a cooler-than-usual April, with maximum temperature hitting 28.7 degrees Celsius on April 30.

On May 1, the maximum temperature declined to 26.1 degrees Celsius, 13 degrees Celsius below the average temperature for this time of the year owing to monsoon-like conditions. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on the day was below average, 19.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below the long-period average.

Read Also
Delhi: Unusual May rain brings relief from heatwave, fog prevalent; causes traffic snarls
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi shrouded in a dense fog, netizens wonder if it was the winter season

Delhi shrouded in a dense fog, netizens wonder if it was the winter season

Watch: US student brings his dog to classroom; what happened next will leave you in stitches

Watch: US student brings his dog to classroom; what happened next will leave you in stitches

"Tragic Ending": Missing Australian fisherman's body found in crocodile

Delhi Rains: Twitter users share memes & videos while experiencing the pleasant weather in national...

Delhi Rains: Twitter users share memes & videos while experiencing the pleasant weather in national...

ON CAMERA: Passenger eats gutka in Mumbai local train; fellow traveller records video to alert...

ON CAMERA: Passenger eats gutka in Mumbai local train; fellow traveller records video to alert...