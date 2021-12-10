e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 07:12 PM IST

Delhi Police gets witty over password protection, gives Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding reference

FPJ Web Desk
Delhi Police Twitter

Mumbaikars might be aware of the witty advisory posts that the city police comes up with, similar is the case with Delhi Police on social media.

Recently the Delhi Police grabbed the attention of netizens as they tweeted in sync with the VicKat wedding mood. In the post the force talks of password protection through a funny and trendy manner. The post is not just informative but surely entertaining and engaging to several viewers.

The Delhi Police took to social media and wrote, 'Hello people. Keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding.'

Take a look at the post, here:

Take a look at few more engaging posts by the Delhi Police, here:

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 07:13 PM IST
