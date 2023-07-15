Delhi Floods: Truth Behind Viral Video Of Journalist Reporting From Neck-Deep Water Near Red Fort (WATCH)

Delhi Floods: Truth Behind Viral Video Of Journalist Reporting From Neck-Deep Water Near Red Fort | Twitter

A video of an Indian television channel reporter covering the Delhi floods near Red Fort took the internet by storm recently. Among the many reporters on the field who covered the incident, his video went viral and received praise from netizens. However, another video from the site has exposed the reality and the truth behind the news reporting clip.

WATCH: Reporting video that went viral

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Was the area really waterlogged or did the channel staff play camera tricks to mislead viewers by reporting in neck-deep water? When the people of Delhi spotted this journalist reporting in their vicinity, they took to record his video as they found something fishy. It was learned that despite a clear roadway on the other side which barely showed any signs of flooding in the area, he jumped to the space below a skywalk that was waterlogged.

Keeping away the clear road from the camera, the channel only showed their audience the scenes from the waterlogged side of the region. Another video doing rounds the internet this Saturday exposed how the reporter manipulated his news report on the Delhi floods. Soon after learning the exact scenario, people slammed the reporter for his "drama."

Exposed! WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)