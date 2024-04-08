 Deepfake AI Video Of Seema Haider With Swollen Eye, Lip Injury Goes Viral Amid Reports Of 'Fight' With Husband Sachin
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralDeepfake AI Video Of Seema Haider With Swollen Eye, Lip Injury Goes Viral Amid Reports Of 'Fight' With Husband Sachin

Deepfake AI Video Of Seema Haider With Swollen Eye, Lip Injury Goes Viral Amid Reports Of 'Fight' With Husband Sachin

However, the reality is not what it seems in the video. There are reports that police have contacted Seema Haider after the purported video went viral on social media.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Deepfake AI Video Of Seema Haider With Swollen Eye, Lip Injury Goes Viral Amid Reports Of 'Fight' With Husband Sachin | Twitter

Mumbai: A shocking video is making rounds on social media which shows Pakistani woman Seema Haider has suffered injuries to her face. It is claimed in the video that Seema Haider has been brutally thrashed in Greater Noida. However, the reality is not what it seems in the video. There are reports that police have contacted Seema Haider after the purported video went viral on social media.

The police have reportedly claimed that the video is deep fake and no such incident of violence has occurred with Seema Haider. It can be seen in the purported video that Seema Haider has been thrashed brutally and bruises can be clearly seen on her face. The video also shows Seema Haider with a badly swollen right eye and she also shows injury to her upper lip.

Fight Between Seema and Sachin

A fake news circulated on social media that a fight erupted between Seema Haider and her husband Sachin Meena. The video has gone viral on social media and it is being claimed that Sachin has brutally thrashed Seema Haider after an argument. The injuries which are being shown in the viral video have occurred after Sachin thrashed Seema. FPJ could not verify the news of fight between Seema and Sachin.

Police Clarification After Video Goes Viral

However, a reporter on X has clarified that the video is purported and the video is AI-generated or deep fake. The reporter claimed that Noida Police have spoken to Seema Haider and she said that she was not beaten up by anyone.

Read Also
'They Are Here To See Seema's Body, I'll Gouge Out Sachin's Eyes': Threatens Her Pakistani Husband...
article-image

The reporter said, "After talking to Seema Haider, Noida Police have said that this video is AI-generated (deep fake). Seema Haider said that she was not beaten up. Actually, news of a fight between Seema and Sachin was going viral on social media.

Seema Haider's lawyer AP Singh gave a statement after the deepfake AI video went viral on social media. He accused Pakistani YouTubers of creating the fake video and making it viral on social media. He urged people to not believe any fake news which is being spread by the Pakistani media and social media users.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Deepfake AI Video Of Seema Haider With Swollen Eye, Lip Injury Goes Viral Amid Reports Of 'Fight'...

Deepfake AI Video Of Seema Haider With Swollen Eye, Lip Injury Goes Viral Amid Reports Of 'Fight'...

Chocolate Banana Dosa: Yes Or No? Here's How Netizens Are Reacting To This Viral Dish

Chocolate Banana Dosa: Yes Or No? Here's How Netizens Are Reacting To This Viral Dish

This Teddy Hoodie Has Caught The Attention Of Netizens; Viral Video Hits 50 Million Views

This Teddy Hoodie Has Caught The Attention Of Netizens; Viral Video Hits 50 Million Views

Fresh Embarrassment! Video Shows Cong Workers Covering BJP Candidate's Photo Mistakenly Printed On...

Fresh Embarrassment! Video Shows Cong Workers Covering BJP Candidate's Photo Mistakenly Printed On...

'Yogi's Bulldozer Effect': Local SP Leader Demolishes Illegal Constructions After Seeing JCB Near...

'Yogi's Bulldozer Effect': Local SP Leader Demolishes Illegal Constructions After Seeing JCB Near...