Deepfake AI Video Of Seema Haider With Swollen Eye, Lip Injury Goes Viral Amid Reports Of 'Fight' With Husband Sachin | Twitter

Mumbai: A shocking video is making rounds on social media which shows Pakistani woman Seema Haider has suffered injuries to her face. It is claimed in the video that Seema Haider has been brutally thrashed in Greater Noida. However, the reality is not what it seems in the video. There are reports that police have contacted Seema Haider after the purported video went viral on social media.

The police have reportedly claimed that the video is deep fake and no such incident of violence has occurred with Seema Haider. It can be seen in the purported video that Seema Haider has been thrashed brutally and bruises can be clearly seen on her face. The video also shows Seema Haider with a badly swollen right eye and she also shows injury to her upper lip.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fight Between Seema and Sachin

A fake news circulated on social media that a fight erupted between Seema Haider and her husband Sachin Meena. The video has gone viral on social media and it is being claimed that Sachin has brutally thrashed Seema Haider after an argument. The injuries which are being shown in the viral video have occurred after Sachin thrashed Seema. FPJ could not verify the news of fight between Seema and Sachin.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police Clarification After Video Goes Viral

However, a reporter on X has clarified that the video is purported and the video is AI-generated or deep fake. The reporter claimed that Noida Police have spoken to Seema Haider and she said that she was not beaten up by anyone.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The reporter said, "After talking to Seema Haider, Noida Police have said that this video is AI-generated (deep fake). Seema Haider said that she was not beaten up. Actually, news of a fight between Seema and Sachin was going viral on social media.

Seema Haider's lawyer AP Singh gave a statement after the deepfake AI video went viral on social media. He accused Pakistani YouTubers of creating the fake video and making it viral on social media. He urged people to not believe any fake news which is being spread by the Pakistani media and social media users.