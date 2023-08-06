 Death By Drinking WATER: Indiana Woman Collapses, Dies After Consuming 4 Bottles Of Water Within 20 Minutes
Death By Drinking WATER: Indiana Woman Collapses, Dies After Consuming 4 Bottles Of Water Within 20 Minutes

It was learned that she emptied nearly two litres (64 ounces) of water within a span of 20 minutes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Death By Drinking WATER: Indiana Woman Collapses, Dies After Consuming 4 Bottles Of Water Within 20 Minutes | Representative Image

It is often said that too much of anything can make things too worse. In one such case, rare and shocking, a woman who was out at Lake Freeman, Indiana passed away after drinking plenty of water in a go. Following her dehydration, she sipped about four bottles of water and suffered death due to water toxicity.

A 35-year-old woman identified as Ashley Summers was with her family later in July to enjoy a weekend when she felt dehydrated and landed up taking too much water. It was learned that she emptied nearly two litres (64 ounces) of water within a span of 20 minutes.

Ahead of being taken to a hospital, she breathed her last. Doctors confirmed the death stating the reason of water toxicity, a health problem that is resulted due to consuming an excess amount of water that eventually decreases sodium levels in the blood and turns life-threatening. However, it's not a common case and something that should put you to worry about drinking water.

