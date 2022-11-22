e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBruce Lee may have died from drinking too much water: Study

Bruce Lee may have died from drinking too much water: Study

Doctors had declared the reason behind Bruce Lee's death was cerebral oedema.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Bruce Lee |
Follow us on

Legendary martial artist and actor Bruce Lee's death has remained a mystery for close to 50 years now, and a recent study has now claimed that he might have actually died because of drinking excess water.

When Bruce Lee passed away at the young age of 32 in July 1973, doctors had declared that the reason behind his untimely demise was cerebral oedema.

Now, according to a study published in the Clinical Kidney Journal, the researchers believe that the oedema was brought on by hyponatremia.

Read Also
Tiger Shroff talks about taking the legacy of Bruce Lee ahead; here's what he said
article-image

Hyponatremia occurs when the concentration of sodium in blood is abnormally low. Sodium is an electrolyte, and it helps regulate the amount of water that's in and around the cells.

The study claims that Hyponatremia develops when body's sodium levels get diluted as a result of consuming excess water. The cells in the body, especially those in the brain, might swell as a result of an imbalance.

The scientists concluded in the journal, "We hypothesize that Bruce Lee died from a specific form of kidney dysfunction: the inability to excrete enough water to maintain water homeostasis, which is mainly a tubular function."

Read Also
Ram Gopal Varma reveals he wanted to kiss Bruce Lee: 'I am not gay, but...'
article-image

They added, "This may lead to hyponatremia, cerebral oedema (brain swelling) and death within hours if excess water intake is not matched by water excretion in urine, which is in line with the timeline of Lee's demise."

Bruce Lee is considered to be the most influential martial artist of all time and a pop culture icon of the 20th century. Though his life was short-spanned, he achieved the greatest heights and became an icon of martial arts all round the globe.

RECENT STORIES

Veteran actor Ranjeet expresses joy as son Jeeva makes Bollywood debut with Govinda Naam Mera

Veteran actor Ranjeet expresses joy as son Jeeva makes Bollywood debut with Govinda Naam Mera

Shraddha Murder Case: Who is Imran Nazir? Actor who claimed Aftab Poonawala was a drug addict

Shraddha Murder Case: Who is Imran Nazir? Actor who claimed Aftab Poonawala was a drug addict

Shehzada First Look: Kartik Aaryan gets into action mode, Kriti Sanon flaunts her glamourous avatar

Shehzada First Look: Kartik Aaryan gets into action mode, Kriti Sanon flaunts her glamourous avatar

Bigg Boss 16: Netizens slam Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father as he asks daughter to show Tina Datta,...

Bigg Boss 16: Netizens slam Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father as he asks daughter to show Tina Datta,...

Adult film actress Sapna Sappu urges Mumbai Police to take action against man for circulating her...

Adult film actress Sapna Sappu urges Mumbai Police to take action against man for circulating her...