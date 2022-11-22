Bruce Lee may have died from drinking too much water: Study

Bruce Lee |

Legendary martial artist and actor Bruce Lee's death has remained a mystery for close to 50 years now, and a recent study has now claimed that he might have actually died because of drinking excess water.

When Bruce Lee passed away at the young age of 32 in July 1973, doctors had declared that the reason behind his untimely demise was cerebral oedema.

Now, according to a study published in the Clinical Kidney Journal, the researchers believe that the oedema was brought on by hyponatremia.

Hyponatremia occurs when the concentration of sodium in blood is abnormally low. Sodium is an electrolyte, and it helps regulate the amount of water that's in and around the cells.

The study claims that Hyponatremia develops when body's sodium levels get diluted as a result of consuming excess water. The cells in the body, especially those in the brain, might swell as a result of an imbalance.

The scientists concluded in the journal, "We hypothesize that Bruce Lee died from a specific form of kidney dysfunction: the inability to excrete enough water to maintain water homeostasis, which is mainly a tubular function."

They added, "This may lead to hyponatremia, cerebral oedema (brain swelling) and death within hours if excess water intake is not matched by water excretion in urine, which is in line with the timeline of Lee's demise."

Bruce Lee is considered to be the most influential martial artist of all time and a pop culture icon of the 20th century. Though his life was short-spanned, he achieved the greatest heights and became an icon of martial arts all round the globe.