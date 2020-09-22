'D for depression, D for drugs...': Labour Ministry RTs photo-shopped pic of Deepika Padukone, deletes later

Amid the alleged drug abuse controversy surrounding Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Ministry of Labour's official Twitter account re-tweeted a photo-shopped picture of the 'Chhapaak' actress and left netizens in shock.
The Ministry of Labour & Employment, one of the oldest and most important Ministries of the Government of India, alleged shared the picture with the caption: "REPEAT AFTER ME
-D for Depression
-D for Drugs
-D for Deepika"
Although the tweet was deleted, several users shared screenshots of the same on the micro-blogging site and condemned the ministry. A user wrote, "The reason why government has no data. Because ministries are busy being online trolls."
"@LabourMinistry care to explain why you RT this image? You represent a branch of govt but here you are spreading fake news about a public figure who has been open about her mental health struggles. You are also spreading WRONG notion that depression is related to drugs!," wrote another.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
This comes after the the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday summoned the manager of Deepika Padukone, who works with the Kwan Talent Management agency. The name of Prakash came to the fore after the agency accessed alleged WhatsApp chats between her and Deepika discussing drugs.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)