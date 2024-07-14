'Confused, Panicked': Female Secret Service Personnel Slammed For 'Incompetency' While Rescuing Donald Trump From Firing Incident; Video Viral

Pennsylvania (US): One of the female security staff of President Donald Trump was caught on camera when she failed to fix her gun into the holster during the panicking situation from the campaign rally in Pennsylvania. After Trump was attacked by a shooter, his bodyguards shielded and protected him. Soon, he exited the premises with the cover of his security force. However, the women deployed at the security service were questioned for their readiness and efficiency during the recent incident.

Watch video

The complete incompetence of the ladies of the Secret Service are on full display. One of the agents can’t properly holster her sidearm while another fiddles around with her sunglasses trying to look cool for the crowd. Absolutely pathetic. pic.twitter.com/8vNsUhucJZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 14, 2024

Everything you need to know from the above visuals

People took to social media pointing out that the female guards of the President were incapable to handle the situation. They spotted one of the Secret Service personnel struggling to attach her gun back into the holster, while another was seen pulling out a sunglasses to allegedly appear 'cool.'

Overall, netizens slammed the women on duty for looking clueless and confused while rescuing Trump from the shooting site and sending him off in his vehicle.

"Complete incompetence"

"The complete incompetence of the ladies of the Secret Service are on full display," said X users while sharing visuals from the utter chaos. "I saw the fumble with the sidearm. Unforgivable," they noted further while condemning the incompetent execution of women in the Secret Service for Trump.

The complete incompetence of the ladies of the Secret Service are on full display. One of the agents can’t properly holster her sidearm while another fiddles around with her sunglasses trying to look cool for the crowd. Absolutely pathetic. pic.twitter.com/8vNsUhucJZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 14, 2024

She probably was nervous! https://t.co/7D4RQqKSjS — vicki wilcher (@WilcherVicki) July 14, 2024

Meanwhile, people also compared the action of these female Secret Service members with their male counterparts and other security forces elsewhere. One of the remarks in this regard, made by journalist Akshita Nandagopal, read, "The secret service looks here confused, panicked and absolutely not in control… compare this to our alert SPG commandos."

The secret service looks here confused, panicked and absolutely not in control… compare this to our alert SPG commandos pic.twitter.com/azXkYYuolZ — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) July 14, 2024

At least not those women. — I Want My Country Back 🇺🇸 (@2a4aReason) July 14, 2024

Absolutely! Why aren't all secret service agents former military men who are over 6ft??? Why are there SO many female SSA at this rally??! Something's definitely wrong here. — Pam Jones (@JonesPam7777) July 14, 2024

The video received many replies as people slammed the female staff for their unprofessional service. The visuals made people claim that women were incapable to be on the forefront to tackle panicking situations like these. X users condemned these on-duty women for their inefficient action and wrote, "Don’t send a woman to do a man’s job." "Women aren't as strong as men. That's just the truth," people suggested while reacting to the video from Pennsylvania.

Their boss Kimberly Cheatle should go first. — James Drake (@Panacure52997) July 14, 2024

Reflecting on their poor service, netizens demanded them to be fired, including their boss Kimberly Cheatle, who reportedly serves as director of the United States Secret Service since late 2022.

Elon Musk too demands security officials' resignation

Meanwhile, businessman and billionaire Elon Musk posted on X saying that the head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign.

The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign https://t.co/ihlEC5NP1w — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

Extreme incompetence or it was deliberate. Either way, the SS leadership must resign. https://t.co/0vYGrj6yuH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

On Sunday morning (IST), Musk shared the video of an eyewitness online and noted that the officials responsible for Trump's safety and security must put down their resignation after the firing incident during the election campaign rally.