'Concept is so offensive': Karan Johar slammed for promoting 'elite' matrimonial platform

Karan Johar was announced as the brand ambassador for IITIIMShaadi.com. This elicited hate comments by netizens. Several slammed him over promoting 'elitism', while some ridiculed him of the concept being offensive, sounding like an April fool joke.

Authors

Swarna Srikanth | Updated on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

The matrimonial platform IITIIMShaadi.com has brought to notice that the Indian filmmaker Karan Johar is their brand ambassador. The website is lilekly to release a series of digital campaigns starring the him across the digital platforms in the months to come.

As soon as the announcement knocked the social media feed, netizens expressed discontent over Karan for promoting 'elitism'. The filmmaker, known for his nepotistic approach, received backlashes on his Instagram post. "Are you serious?", "Is this a joke?", "This is such a b*****it", the comments flooded to establish the opinion that the "concept is so offensive".

Take a look at how Instagrammers reacted, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 03:36 PM IST