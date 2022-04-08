Comedian Rahul Subramanian is shocked over '7 Ps of Marketing' not having 'PPT' in it, Linkedin post goes viral among netizens

To those who have studied marketing basics might have gone through '7 Ps of Marketing', however, the internet has triggered a debate that the essentials have missed on something too important.

In a recent post shared by stand-up comedian Rahul Subramanian, he wrote, "I am shocked that the 7 Ps of Marketing does not include PPT." No sooner, netizens began reacting over this statement finding it relatable enough - feeling the need of Powerpoint making it to the toolkit. Some also pulled the leg of the artist too not be 'shocked' as the skill could be easily learnt via searching over Google or other online platforms.

To the unversed, a concept referred as 'marketing mix' covers the key aspects of an ideal marketing plan, also called 4Ps and later modified as 7Ps of Marketing. It is considered that the domain of knowledge was shared by Philip Kotler. The 4Ps include Product, Price, Place and Promotion while the 7Ps have an add on - Process, People and Physical evidence known as service marketing mix.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 02:43 PM IST