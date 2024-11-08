 Comedian Abijit Ganguly Joins Ongoing Debate About Goa Tourism, Says ‘It’s Far Cheaper To Go Southeast Asia’
He posted on X to react to the hot topic, where he said, "Came back from Vietnam yesterday to discover whole Twitter discourse around Goa Tourism. Funnily, we had also started with planning for Goa only, but then realised it's just far cheaper to go to SE Asia. Flights, hotels, commute, food, everything".

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
Abijit Ganguly | X/Abijit Ganguly

Comedian Abijit Ganguly joined the ongoing debate over Goa tourism and whether it is an overrated place. He expressed his views alongside those people who sparked the buzz about the state not being a great vacation spot anymore, claiming it has lost the charm it once boasted. Addressing the talked-about issue of the increasing rates of hotels and the “taxi mafia”, Ganguly wrote, "It's just far cheaper to go to SE Asia. Flights, hotels, commute, food, everything".

He posted on X to react to the hot topic, where he said, "Came back from Vietnam yesterday to discover whole Twitter discourse around Goa Tourism. Funnily, we had also started with planning for Goa only, but then realised it's just far cheaper to go to SE Asia. Flights, hotels, commute, food, everything".

"Nobody would have minded even the Taxi Mafia and what not, had it been just reasonably priced. Funny thing is people even defending Goa are like 'tourists treat Goa as a place to party and drink'. Arre what's this phupha attitude towards drinking," Ganguly added.

He not only spoke about Goa, but pointed out at a larger picture at holiday spots with respect to the attitude of tourists towards alcohol and public drinking behaviour.

On these lines, he wrote, "One of the best things about outside vacations, is the relaxed attitude towards drinking, even in public places. The idea should be to curb hooliganism post drinking and curb nuisance value, not have an issue with drinking itself".

New Goa?

Ganguly was peeved noting how Goa got all the attention and limelight even if it wasn’t the only place for a great vacation on India’s coastline. “There's so much opportunity for many coastal cities to take ownership and become the new Goa,” he wrote, while adding, “Reasonable prices, safety and cleanliness, chill attitude towards drinking, and actual intent is all that's required. Desis and foreigners will flock happily”.

