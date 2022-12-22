Chinese Singer Jane Zhang deliberately contracts coronavirus infection, apologises later for setting a wrong example

Jane Zhang | Instagram

Amid the concerning spread of the Omicron BF.7 variant in Chinese cities, a singer and songwriter from the nation took to reveal that she deliberately infected herself with the coronavirus. Jane Zhang, the singer, shocked people for her bizarre intentions and doings.

Taking to the Chinese social media app Weibo, Jane has shared a post suggesting that she wanted to get infected with the virus to not worry about the risk of contracting it during the New Year's eve concert, The Star reported. Her words were quoted in a South China Morning Post as she revealed online that she had visited the homes of ‘sheep' - a term for virus carriers in mainland China.

Jane Zhang has reportedly apologised for setting a bad example and also deleted the post after facing a massive backlash on the internet.