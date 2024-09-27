Chilli Ice Cream, Anyone? This Bizarre Dish Is Going Viral On Social Media

Chilli Ice Cream Viral Video | BHARGAV CHEVLI

If you are someone who enjoys an ice cream as a chilled dessert, here's something that will shock you. While you might have come across spiced guava-flavoured ice cream, it is most unlikely that you tried this dish that has created a buzz on the internet. What if we tell you some just created an ice cream roll using chillies and milk together? In the time you take to process this piece of information, we recommend you to check out the viral video below.

Watch video

Chilli ice cream, anyone? The video showed a person creating this unusual dish by chopping a few chillies and adding milk to it. To begin with, the person cut the vegetable to a moderate size. He then added some green sauce to it, which was purportedly nothing other than chilli chutney. Next, he poured some milk on the chilli preparation, giving it a milky ice cream touch.

Further into the video, the person was seen crushing the mixture repeatedly. He vigorously mashed the ingredients to softened and blend them together. Once he achieved the expected consistency, he turned it into a roll.

Video goes viral

"Justice for Ice-Cream," said Bhargav Chevli, the food blogger who uploaded the video on Instagram. The video has already gone viral on the social media platform and attracted over 10 million views.

When netizens learned about this unusual ice cream flavour, they couldn't stop themselves from reacting to it. "Bhai case karo... Yeh nahi sahenge (Bro file a case...we can't tolerate this)," they wrote while hilariously taking a dig at the dish and expressing their disappointment with it.