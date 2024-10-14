 Chennai Company Gifts 28 Cars & 29 Bikes To Employees To Fulfil Their Automobile Dream, ₹1 Lakh To Get Married
"We select the candidates who are highly motivated and a concept of buying a car or a bike is like a dream for them. We have been gifting bikes to the employees and in 2022 we gifted car to two of our senior colleagues. We have gifted 28 cars today. Some of them are Maruti Suzukis, Hyundais, Mercedes Benz as well.." Managing Director of the city-based company, Sridhar Kannan, said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | Canva

Chennai: Seeking to enhance employee productivity and motivate them to perform better, a structural steel design and detailing company, Team Detailing Solutions has gifted as many as 28 cars and 29 bikes to its employees.

"Token of appreciation"

A variety of brand new cars ranging from Hyundai, Tata, Maruti Suzuki and Mercedes Benz were presented to the employees as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication, an official said.

Managing Director of the city-based company, Sridhar Kannan said, "We wanted to show our appreciation for their (employees) tireless efforts in driving the company's success. We believe our employees are our greatest assets." The company has measured the employees' contribution based on their performance, years of service.

"Our employees have demonstrated exceptional commitment and dedication, and we are proud to recognize their achievements." Addressing reporters, Kannan said the company has an employee base of about 180 people who hail from humble background and are highly skilled.

article-image

Gifts presented to selected candidates

"We select the candidates who are highly motivated and a concept of buying a car or a bike is like a dream for them. We have been gifting bikes to the employees and in 2022 we gifted car to two of our senior colleagues. We have gifted 28 cars today. Some of them are Maruti Suzukis, Hyundais, Mercedes Benz as well.." he said.

To a query, he said the company would offer the car or bike with a ceiling amount. If the employee needs a better vehicle than what the company has chosen, he needs to pay the remaining amount, he said.

Not just dream cars and bikes...

Besides gifting cars, the company is providing funds to employees as marriage assistance. "If a colleague is getting married we were giving them Rs 50,000 as marriage assistance. Now, we have increased that to Rs 1 lakh from this year," he said.

"We expect this gesture (from the company) to boost morale, motivation and productivity. We are proud to recognise the employee efforts. We will continue to prioritize employee development and customer satisfaction", he added. 

