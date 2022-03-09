Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel carries budget papers in cowdung suitcase

On Wednesday, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel carried a briefcase made of cow dung to present the State budget at the Legislative Assembly.

He entered holding a brown coloured and cow dung textured suitcase consisting of the state budget for the financial year 2022-23.

The state and its leaders, even Baghel have been in the news over the Godhan Nyay Yojana, which aims to provide income support to cattle owners through procurement of dung. This picture of him posing with the cowdung made carrier took to be an example of the utility product.

The budget session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly started on Monday and the state's budget for 2022-23 was scheduled in the House on Wednesday.

See pics:

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:55 PM IST