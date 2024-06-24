Caught On CCTV: Hospital Staff Hits Elderly Bed-Ridden Patient In His Stomach; Netizens Demand Strict Action After Video Viral

Hospital Staff Hits Elderly Bed-Ridden Patient In His Stomach | X

Mumbai: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet showing a hospital staff member hitting a patient admitted to the hospital. The frustrated hospital staff was caught on camera hitting an elderly patient in the stomach with his elbow. The incident has outraged internet users, who are demanding strict action against the culprit.

The video surfaced on social media on Monday, with CCTV footage showing the incident occurred on Wednesday (June 19). The exact location of the incident is not yet known, and the man seen committing the cruel act against the patient has not been identified. The video of his inhumane act is going viral on social media, and internet users are demanding strict action against the staff member.

In the video, the man, who appears to be wearing a hospital staff uniform, moves the curtain near the bed where the patient is lying. He then comes closer to the patient and hits him in the stomach with his elbow after closing the curtain. He notices the CCTV camera installed in the ward and then escapes from the spot.

The video has been shared on social media by Prof. Sudhanshu Trivedi with the caption, "People have given doctors the status of God. But here the doctor is in the form of a devil. Look." However, other social media users are denying his claim, saying that the man seen in the video is not a doctor but a ward boy or another hospital staff member.

One user said, "Doctors are considered God, but not every story is the same. Perhaps the doctor's role in this case has been very bad. Don't make the doctor a god, but consider him a skilled professional. If he has done something wrong, file a complaint so that strict action can be taken and a better doctor can be found." Another user said, "Strict action should be taken against this doctor and his degrees should be canceled. Such people deserve to be called devils, not doctors."

A few users denied the claim that the culprit is a doctor. One user said, "He is not a doctor, looking like a nursing staff." Another user said, "He is NOT a doctor at all. Why are you spreading lies? Abusing doctors for engagement farming has become a trend."