'Cast Away' for real? Diver reunites with family after being missing for 2 hours, creates hammock to survive; WATCH

Dylan Gartenmayer, 21, was free diving in Florida when he reportedly got stuck in the strong Gulf Stream current that hit the waters. However, he being a diver managed ways to survive the life-threatening scenario. When he reunited with his worried family, a Facebook post from them shared a note of the whole incident and pointed out Dylan's survival tactics.

"...He’s is the smartest most experienced diver I know on the water , he swam about two miles and before he lost his energy he grabbed 3 bouys and made a hammock for him self to float on (sic)," read the post which shared videos showing Dylan leaving the created rest, swimming towards the rescue boat and then finally hugging his family members.

Check videos:

The real-life incident reminded people of the Hollywood adventure drama 'Cast Away' wherein the character Chuck lands on an island and finds ways to survive there after a deadly plane crash.

The diver was quoted in an NBC News report as saying, "...I had a bunch of bait floating up around me and everything. I knew that there were big fish eating those baits, and there were sharks that were going to be shortly behind them. I was ready to fight the night out, but I'm glad I didn't have to."

