Canadian man calls his pet polar bear 'possessive' and she gets angry when the hooman talks to any woman

HomeViralCanadian man calls his pet polar bear 'possessive' and she gets angry when the hooman talks to any woman

Every pet shares a special bond with its human parent. Does your pet get jealous when you aren't petting it and focusing on something else?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Jealous pet polar bear | Real Wild/YouTube
Animal trainer Mark Abbot Dumas is back in the news for the bond he shares with his adorable pet polar bear, the one he and his wife Dawn adopted years ago. The old interview video of him saying that the pet gets angry when he meets and greets any other than his wife has gone viral again.

Agee, the polar bear was raised by animal trainer Mark Dumas ever since she was just eight weeks old. Dawn told media that the female pet is jealous of other woman, and Mark continued speaking to media about the pet's interesting behaviour and said, "When someone starts talking to me and I take attention away from her, she gets upset about it. Agee doesn't mind Dawn. "She is just possessive," he giggles.

The female journalist who interviews Mark and Dawn then takes the daring step of meeting Agee. However, the video shows the pet polar bear make a roar-like sound while he spots the interviewer. Meanwhile, Dawn tries to calm Agee saying that the visitor is "a fan of you."

