California man thinks 'ghost' texts girlfriend via his phone

After we return from a horror movie watching or visiting 'scary house' in theme parks, it might happen that those images have got to our subconscious mind and haunt us during dreams. Relatable, isn't it?

However, a man in Stockton, California, who recently visited the 'haunted' city in England believes to have paranormal activity around him. He brought to notice that a ghost had been sending messages to his girlfriend.

According to reports, the 40-year-old man and his girlfriend enjoyed a day in York and visited pubs there. Then at 2 am, while they were both asleep, his girlfriend received a text from his phone and he believes a ghost was behind the message.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 02:18 PM IST