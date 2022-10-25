Burnol moment? Netizens share hilarious memes as Rishi Sunak declared UK PM | Twitter

Rishi Sunak is set to create history as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister, as Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race.

Sunak's rise has been followed closely by people, especially those who see in him - "a proud Hindu", as he has called himself - someone who testifies and caps the rise of Hindus worldwide, more than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who rules a Hindu-majority India.

Hindu haters were slammed in a series of tweets for their criticizing views on Rishi Sunak following religious rituals. Those who mocked him for being a cow worshipper were hilariously prescribed a Burnol cream to settle their negative feelings of hatred and envy.

Check reactions:

Sunak was born into an Indian-descent family that immigrated to the UK from East Africa. His father's family traces descent to Gujranwala in Pakistan and he is the first person of colour to hold the top democratically elected position in the county that was once an empire that never saw the setting sun.

The Indian-origin MP had visited Bhaktivedanta Manor in London to celebrate Janmashtami. In a conversation with media, he had also revealed that the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita gave him the strength to carry on despite challenging times. Earlier, he took oath as a Member of the Parliament in the House of Commons holding the Bhagavad Gita.