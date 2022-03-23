Burger King UK gets quirky on accusing McDonald's of copying 'Chilli Cheese Bites'

Though copying one's work isn't ideal, we have all tried that atleast once in our lifetime. Remember the way your dearest friend gave you their assignment papers and suggested to copy with mere modifications, so as to not be caught...

However, copying or plagiarism is often unethical and can lead to legal consequences. In the recent case, Burger King UK accused its competitor McDonald's of copying their menu 'Chilli Cheese Bites'.

This came after McDonald's UK unit launched a range of new delicacies to their menu over a limited period, including home-style crispy chicken, chilli cheese bites and more.

To this, Burger King UK took to its official Facebook page and shared a quirky post, featuring the comparison of the recipe in a meme-ish way. The content read, "can I copy your homework?", "yeah, just change it up a bit so it doesn't look like you copied". While sharing the comparative image of 'Chilli Cheese Bites', Burger King UK captioned the post, "not like it's been on our menu for 15 years..."

Yet, McDonald's UK hassn't replied to counter or comfort the claim.

Check the Burger King UK post, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 03:56 PM IST