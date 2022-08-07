e-Paper Get App

Bride wants guests to pay for their meals as everything is expensive

Your pockets can be empty when you are arranging a wedding

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

Our pockets can be empty whe you when arranging a wedding. A bride who has been worried for not being able to afford her wedding took to her Facebook handle to ask people for advice. A screenshot of her post has been trending on social media.

The Reddit post read, "Bride fails to budget appropriately, wants her guests to pay for her reception".

The would-be bride wrote, "Did anyone ask their guests to pay for their meals? Everything is so expensive at the moment. We're either going to postpone our October wedding, cancel the guest part or ask our guests to pay for their meals in lieu of gifts".

She also wrote, "I've sent invites out so not sure how we'd go about it. Please help. I'm stressed and sad," followed with a crying emoji.

Netizens were seen sympathising with the bride while many said that it was logical for the guests to pay for their meals.

