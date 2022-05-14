Bride imitates Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose to propose groom in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' style

The hero of Romance has fans across the globe who keep buzzing about him and are now probably awaiting to see Pathaan on screen with a lot of excitement and craze. Amidst all this, SRK love and fandom was spotted in a wedding celebration.

Just like the star gave his in iconic pose in almost every film like DDLJ, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Main Hoon Na, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Chennai Express, Dilwale, the bride from a wedding took to melt her to-be husband by proposing in SRK style.

The bride, in the video, is seen recreating a scene from the Hindi film Jalebi over the dialogues, “Mujhe shaadi karni thi tumse...” Her adah is definitely too filmy!

The video was shared on Instagram just a few hours ago and was captioned, “Bossbride proposing her to be husband in full on #ddlj style that to on their #dday”.

Watch video:

