Watch: Bride stops her wedding for THIS bizarre reason

We have seen numerous videos of couples getting married and weird things happening at their wedding ceremony.

Recently, a video went viral in which Becky Jefferies, a Dubai-based digital creator halted her wedding for this strange reason and it may possibly be a nightmare for many girls.

In the video, Becky was about to take the vows when she realised half of her wedding dress is gone. She stopped the wedding and grabbed the mic and narrated the incident "Maybe I could put it on now" she concluded. Everybody laughed and a girl brought the dress and helped her.

She took to Instagram and shared the video with a caption, "That one time I had to grab the mic, pause my wedding ceremony and finish getting dressed at the alter. Exactly how it played out in my nightmares. Not at all how I imagined the wedding would go, but none of us will forget it this way. Thanks to all of you who laughed along with me that day."

Since the video is uploaded it has been watched 315k times and had received 20k likes and several comments.

Watch the video right here:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 04:47 PM IST