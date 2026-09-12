BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi’s ‘Bharat’ Placard Instead Of 'India' At New Delhi Summit Grabs Attention

PM Modi’s ‘Bharat’ Placard Instead Of 'India' At New Delhi Summit Grabs Attention |

As global leaders assembled in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, a small but striking detail at the venue quickly caught attention. The official country placard placed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried the name “Bharat”, rather than “India”.

Positioned prominently at Bharat Mandapam, the indigenous name stood out among the formal arrangements for the high-profile diplomatic gathering. While the placard was only one element of the summit’s elaborate setup, its wording added a distinct domestic and cultural touch to an event focused on international cooperation.

‘Bharat’ at a global gathering

The choice of the name comes as India continues to use both “India” and “Bharat” in official and public contexts. “Bharat” has deep historical and linguistic roots and is one of the names for the country recognised by the Indian Constitution.

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At a summit bringing together leaders and representatives from major emerging economies, the use of “Bharat” offered a visible reminder of the country’s own identity while it hosted discussions on global issues.

The placard also drew attention because such details often become symbolic during major diplomatic events. Country names displayed at international meetings are not merely identifiers; they can also reflect how a nation chooses to present itself on the world stage.

Diplomacy meets identity

With Bharat Mandapam serving as the backdrop for meetings, discussions and official engagements, the summit placed New Delhi at the centre of international attention. Leaders from the BRICS grouping gathered to discuss issues ranging from economic cooperation and development to broader geopolitical concerns.

Against this backdrop, the simple change in wording on Modi’s placard became one of the event’s more noticeable visual details.

For many observers, the appearance of “Bharat” at such a prominent international gathering represented more than a change of label.