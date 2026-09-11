Putin's Aircraft ‘Flying Kremlin’ Sparks Internet Buzz As He Arrives For BRICS Summit In New Delhi; All You Need To Know |

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi in the early hours of Friday aboard a specially modified Ilyushin IL-96-300PU, the aircraft widely known as the “Flying Kremlin.” His arrival marked the beginning of a three-day India visit, with the Russian leader scheduled to attend the BRICS Summit and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The presidential aircraft immediately drew attention because of the extraordinary security measures surrounding Putin’s journey. Two identical IL-96 aircraft reportedly travelled as part of the Russian presidential flight operation, making it difficult to establish which aircraft was carrying the Russian leader.

Inside Putin’s presidential aircraft

The IL-96-300PU is far removed from an ordinary passenger aircraft. Built on Russia’s long-range IL-96 platform, the presidential version has been extensively modified to function as a secure airborne command centre.

The aircraft is operated by Russia’s Special Flight Squadron, which is responsible for transporting the country’s top leadership.

Powered by four Aviadvigatel PS-90A turbofan engines, the IL-96 platform can cover roughly 11,000 kilometres, giving it the range needed for lengthy international missions.

At about 55.35 metres long, with a wingspan of approximately 60.12 metres, the aircraft is one of the most recognisable symbols of Russian presidential travel.

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A command centre in the sky

The most important features of Putin’s aircraft are hidden behind its presidential interiors.

The plane is equipped with sophisticated communications systems designed to allow the Russian president to remain connected with government, military and intelligence networks while airborne. Satellite links and protected communication channels are central to its role as a mobile command facility.

The aircraft is also associated with electronic and defensive systems intended to provide additional protection during presidential missions.

Luxury meets security

Despite its command-centre capabilities, Putin’s aircraft is also designed as a presidential residence in the sky.

Its reported interior includes a private presidential suite, bedrooms, bathrooms, a kitchen, dining facilities and a conference room for official meetings. Rich wood finishes, leather furnishings and gold-coloured fittings add a distinctly luxurious touch.