Boyfriend Gets Girlfriend's Hickey Mark Tattooed In Viral Video (WATCH)

A video of a couple inking one of their close couple moments has surfaced online and caught the attention of internet users. It showed a boyfriend tattooing a hickey on his hand after his lady love gave him a love bite. While some would try to hide the love mark, others opt to flaunt it in their own ways. The recent case noted the male friend involving himself in all the effort and pain to get the hickey tattooed. WATCH VIDEO

What's in the viral video?

A Mumbai-based tattoo artist shared the incident on social media where the couple was creating the moment and imprinting it. The reel shared on Instagram by artist Akash Gujju-led 'Sky Tattoos' opened with the girl approaching her sweetheart and passing the love mark, followed by tattoo artists inking the 'design' to seize the moment and turn it into a special memory.

Netizens react

This concept of tattooing a hickey went viral and made people react to the video. Netizens expressed their disapproval and disgust towards the tattoo idea and called it a "Cringe." Some even asked whether it was a permanent tattoo, wondering the consequences if they broke up.

Artist shares video of tattooing kiss

Similarly, in another video, the artist was seen tattooing a kiss in bright red ink. Unlike the love mark on the boyfriend's hand, the kiss was planted on the partner's neck, followed by it getting imprinted. Check out the video below.

