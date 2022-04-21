BorisJohnson trends on Twitter during his India visit, here's why UK PM-JCB memes go viral

Boris Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning to start his India visit, and was accorded a grand welcome along the four-km route from the airport to a hotel in the city.

During his day-long stay in Gujarat, the British prime minister is scheduled to have a closed-door meeting with prominent business leaders from the state, sources said. After that, he will head for a manufacturing facility of JCB, a British construction equipment firm, near Halol in Panchmahal district.

Soon after netizens got to know that the honorable personality would be visiting the JCB bullozder factory, amidst Jahagirpuri Violence and the use of the vehicle, they took to share hilarious memes on Twitter. The micro-blogging site was spotted trending #BorisJohnson along #bulldozer, #JCB.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Light showers in Mumbai, netizens react

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 12:55 PM IST