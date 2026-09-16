Boba Tea For Bappa: Thai Woman Shows Bangkok Devotees' Unusual Offering To Lord Ganesha Instead of Laddus - WATCH |

A Ganesha shrine in Bangkok has caught attention online for an unusual devotional practice: devotees are offering cups of bubble tea to Lord Ganesha instead of the laddus traditionally associated with the Hindu deity in India.

The fascinating local custom was highlighted by Bangkok-based Instagram user Piya Ping, who shared a video from a shrine located outside Union Mall, a popular shopping centre in the Thai capital.

Bubble tea becomes a unique Ganesha offering

In her video, Piya showed several large cups of boba milk tea placed in front of a Ganesha idol. She also arrived at the shrine carrying bubble tea to offer to the deity.

The sight may be surprising to Indian devotees familiar with traditional Ganesha offerings, but Piya explained that worshippers in Bangkok have developed their own way of expressing devotion.

Instead of choosing laddus or other familiar Indian sweets, devotees can select their favourite bubble tea and bring it to the shrine.

What makes the practice even more distinctive is the shrine's connection to the shopping mall. Piya pointed out a guide near the shrine indicating the floors where different bubble tea brands are available, making it easy for devotees to purchase a drink before visiting the idol.

What happens when a wish comes true?

According to Piya, the practice is also linked to wishes and gratitude.

She explained that some devotees believe they should return to the shrine with more bubble tea after a wish made to Ganesha is fulfilled. The number of cups can reportedly increase each time.

For example, an offering could begin with three cups and later become six or 12. In some cases, devotees may even return with hundreds of cups, with Piya mentioning offerings of as many as 200 cups.

The idea adds a distinctly local element to the familiar devotional tradition of making an offering after receiving Ganesha's blessings.

A Thai twist on an Indian tradition

Piya described the custom as a “traditional belief with a very Thai twist”.

Her explanation suggests that the significance is not necessarily tied to one particular food or drink. Instead, the offering reflects something that devotees enjoy and consider meaningful, turning a popular Thai beverage into part of their religious practice.

The scene in the video showed multiple devotees leaving bubble tea at the shrine, with some appearing to bring several cups at once.

Indian viewers react to the unusual offering

The video quickly attracted attention from Indian viewers, many of whom were amused and surprised by the sight of bubble tea being offered to Ganesha.

For audiences accustomed to seeing modaks, laddus and other sweets associated with Ganesha worship, the Bangkok practice offered an unexpected cultural contrast. At the same time, several viewers seemed delighted by how a familiar tradition had taken on a distinctly Thai character.

Piya captioned the post, “One of Ganesha's shrines in Bangkok, we offer this..”