 BJP Supporter Writes Ayodhya & Sets It On Fire After Party's Humiliating Defeat In Lok Sabha Elections; VIDEO Goes Viral
BJP supporters are sharing videos on social media, abusing the people of Ayodhya, and accusing them of backstabbing the BJP in the recently held Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Another such video has surfaced on the internet, showing a man wearing a BJP scarf venting his frustration against Ayodhya.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
Ayodhya: The people of Ayodhya are being verbally abused and trolled on a large scale on social media after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a humiliating defeat in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. BJP supporters are sharing videos on social media, abusing the people of Ayodhya, and accusing them of backstabbing the BJP in the recently held Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Another such video has surfaced on the internet, showing a man wearing a BJP scarf venting his frustration against Ayodhya.

The video is going viral on social media. In the video, a man who appears to be a BJP supporter, with a BJP scarf around his neck, has written Ayodhya's name on the road and set it on fire. The man is seen screaming in pain and it is written "Prabhu Shri Ram Ka Laaj Toh Rakh Lete." (At least could have upheld the honour of Lord Shri Ram).

Internet users are sharing the video and demanding police action against the accused. Many people are also calling for action against a social media user who abused the voters of Ayodhya and shared the video.

The man claimed that the people of Ayodhya did not support the BJP even after the party constructed the Ram Temple, ending a wait of over 500 years. The Pran Pratishta ceremony was held at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January this year, and the BJP expected to gain significant political mileage from this achievement. However, the people of Ayodhya did not vote for the BJP in the elections, and Samajwadi Party leader Awadhesh Prasad won, defeating BJP's Lallu Singh by a convincing margin.

article-image

Many internet users are sharing the video of the BJP supporter setting fire to the name of Ayodhya and demanding police action. One user commented, "After the BJP's defeat in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, some supporters' frustration has turned dangerous. A person with a BJP scarf wrote Ayodhya's name and set it on fire."

