Bizarre! Woman Celebrates The Birthday Of Her Dolls In Chinese Restaurant, Leaves Staff Baffled

We would have played with dolls during our childhood and performed almost every activity with them. You might even feel nostalgic when we speak about placing the dolls next to our bed during the night and talking to them until we fall asleep, or taking them along on a road trip and enjoying the journey with the cool travel buddy.

Dolls' birthday?

While we fondly spend time with dolls and toys, it is common to keep a name to them and treat them as a family member. However, here's a case of a woman in China who celebrated the birthdays of her dolls. According to reports from the Chinese media, a woman from Hunan province visited a restaurant chain HaiDiLao to mark the special media. She narrated her experience on Weibo and expressed that she left disappointed in the eatery due to their service.

Woman feels discriminated

The Chinese woman pointed out on the social media site that the staff didn't extend a welcoming gesture towards the celebration of her dolls' birthdays. It is obvious that they might have felt it weird spotting someone celebrate the birthdays of inanimate objects. She claimed she felt discriminated due to the staff at the restaurant refusing to please her demands which included making the dolls sit on high chairs and being given human-like treatment.

Staff confused by demand

At first, the staff there were baffled by the customer's demand. "Are you serious?" a server reportedly asked the woman for confirmation. Later, on learning that she wasn't allowed to celebrate the birthdays of her dolls on the premises, she exited the restaurant upset.

