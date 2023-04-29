 Panda Love: THIS job from China is 'World's Happiest' & will get you a pay of over ₹ 26 lakh per year
How about getting to cuddle and care for a panda and earn from the act?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Looking for a job that will also keep you happy at both heart and pocket? Here's what is being said to be the Happiest job in the World and it comes from China which is the home of many pandas. "Panda nanny" is a job that you could embrace and get paid nearly ₹ 26 lakhs per year.

In China, being a panda caretaker at the China Giant Panda Protection and Research Center in Ya'an pays about $32,000 per year (26,15,860 INR), plus meals, and the use of an SUV. China Daily reported those who wish to partake in this amazing opportunity must be aged 22 or older and have some basic knowledge about pandas.

Reportedly, being a Panda nanny is more than playing with them. It looks forward to professionalism, personality, and observation skills as one would be taking care of a life.

Netizens react

"It’s a stress-free job," said netizens while reacting to the job.

