 Bizarre! Not Noodles Or Burger, Chinese Woman Eats 'Pig Feed' Every Day
You would be stunned to know something ditching noodles, burger and many more yummy dishes, only to settle for what pigs eat. A woman in China has caught the attention of internet users for taking up a bizarre diet option, which doesn't involve any human snack at all. An influencer named "King Kong Liuke" on Douyin recently revealed that she consumes pig feed every day to save money.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | Canva

You might have come across several diet plans to stay fit or treat your taste buds. But you would be stunned to know something ditching noodles, pizza, burger and many more yummy dishes, only to settle for what pigs eat.

Wait, what? A woman in China has caught the attention of internet users for taking up a bizarre diet option, which doesn't involve any human snack at all. An influencer named "King Kong Liuke" on Douyin recently revealed that she consumes pig feed every day to save money.

Switching to pig feed diet

Taking to the Chinese social media site, the woman mentioned that she has ditched regular foods and switched to what pigs feed on, claiming they are quite healthy and nutritious.

In the video which she posted online, she said, “It’s all high-protein, low-fat, and completely natural. Isn’t this healthier than takeaway food?"

article-image

The cost factor

Kong noted in the video that it takes her only 3 Yuan (Rs 35) a day, whereas a bag of the pig feed is around 100 Yuan (Rs 1,176).

She pointed out that the pig feed, which is ideally not meant for human consumption, is filled with ingredients like soybeans, peanuts, sesame, corn, and vitamins, making the dish a healthier and money saving alternative to regular items most people eat.

Like a "milky oatmeal"

Now, in case you could digest that someone from China consumed pig feed, you might also be also process more details. Instead of eating it in a raw form, she poured a pack of her bizarre meal into a bowl and mixed it with hot water. She prepared it more like a pudding and said didn't taste or smell bad. She described it by comparing it to a “milky oatmeal smell”. “It’s so salty! A bit sour too! I cannot stand it; I need to drink more water," she added.

