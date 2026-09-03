Bizarre! Itch-Scratching Business Earns Chinese Man ₹4,200 An Hour, Plans 100 Outlets; Internet Asks 'Is That Even A Job?'

Itch-Scratching Business Earns Chinese Man ₹4,200 An Hour, Plans 100 Outlets |

An unusual business in China is turning back scratching into a paid relaxation service, with customers spending around 300 yuan, or nearly Rs 4,200, for a one-hour session.

The service, launched by entrepreneur Zhang under the brand name Suma, is designed to help customers relax and sleep better. After opening two outlets in Shenzhen, Zhang is now aiming to expand the business to 100 stores across China.

Customers pay ₹4,200 for an hour

Suma's service is exactly what its name suggests: customers pay trained workers to gently scratch parts of their bodies that feel itchy or relaxing.

Workers use specially designed pointed nails during the sessions. Customers can also tell them which areas need more attention. While the experience is intended to be calming, Zhang says some sessions can result in laughter when particularly sensitive parts of the body are scratched.

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The business has attracted both men and women, although men currently dominate the customer base. Zhang says approximately 70 per cent of his clients are men, while women account for around 30 per cent.

"Some customers have said our service is more relaxing than a massage, leading to a strong base of returning clients."

According to Zhang, his two outlets together generate approximately 100,000 yuan in monthly revenue, or close to Rs 14 lakh. He also says both stores have already recovered their costs and are now profitable.

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How the unusual business started

Zhang got the idea last year after watching a short video online showing a woman scratching her husband's back.

Comments beneath the video caught his attention. Several people suggested they would be willing to pay someone to scratch their backs, prompting Zhang to investigate whether the idea could become a real business.

His childhood memories provided another source of inspiration. Zhang recalled his father scratching his back, an experience he associated with relaxation and falling asleep.

He then began developing techniques that could turn this everyday action into a structured service. Since there was no established itch-scratching industry for him to copy in China, Zhang studied different areas of the human body and developed his own methods.

"In first-tier cities, people generally experience high levels of stress. As a result, this service is in great demand."

From seven jobs to an unusual startup

The scratching business is not Zhang's first entrepreneurial experiment. After graduating from university, the Hubei native reportedly tried seven different jobs within a year.

He later founded two cross-border e-commerce companies before turning 30, but neither performed as expected. About two years ago, he also entered the we-media industry without achieving the success he wanted.

His latest venture appears to have found a stronger market.

Zhang wants 100 stores across China

Zhang's ambition now extends far beyond his two Shenzhen outlets. He wants to establish 100 Suma stores nationwide and create clear professional standards for the unusual occupation.

He is working toward formalised training, defined techniques and different service options so customers can receive a consistent experience regardless of the outlet they visit.

Zhang frequently faces one question: "Is itch-scratching a legitimate job?"

His expansion plans suggest he intends to prove that it can be.