Nepal Floods Aftermath: Vlogger Enters Debris Zone, Shows JCBs and Trucks Buried Under Mud

A video circulating widely on social media has offered a grim glimpse into the destruction left behind by the recent flash floods in Nepal. In the footage, a vlogger names Satyam Pandey visits a flood-stricken area that was previously being used as a construction site, documenting the devastation left in the aftermath.

Heavy machinery submerged in debris

The viral video shows massive construction and transport vehicles, including JCB machinery and trucks, buried deep under mud and debris. The scale of the destruction becomes clearer as the vlogger walks around the site, showing how the force of the floodwaters appears to have shifted heavy vehicles from their original positions.

One of the most striking portions of the video comes when he enters a transport truck. The driver's seat and steering wheel can still be seen, but the cabin is covered with layers of mud and soil carried by the floodwaters. Blankets and other belongings kept by the driver remain in the truck's loft, providing an eerie reminder of the people who normally use the vehicle.

“A lot of risk” to capture the aftermath

While exploring the truck, the vlogger also points out a strong foul smell coming from inside. He compares it to the smell associated with a decaying animal or body, adding to the unsettling atmosphere inside the mud-filled vehicle.

The vlogger repeatedly highlights the danger involved in entering the devastated area. “I've taken a lot of risk to come here and shoot this video to show all of you the after effect of Nepal flash floods,” he says.

He later climbs onto the carriage area at the back of the truck and gives viewers a sense of the extraordinary force of the flood. Standing beside the vehicle, he points out that the truck is now at ground level and asks viewers to imagine how powerful the water and mud must have been to push such a heavy vehicle down into the area.

The disturbing visuals quickly drew attention online, with many viewers praising the vlogger for venturing into the affected area to document the destruction firsthand.