IIT Bombay's Chemistry HOD Dances To 'Nainowale Ne' At College Event; Viral Video Earns Praises - WATCH

IIT Bombay's Chemistry HOD Dances To 'Nainowale Ne' At College Event |

A candid moment from the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has drawn widespread attention online after Professor Ruchi Anand, Head of the institute’s Department of Chemistry, was seen showcasing her dancing skills at a department event.

The video, shared on Instagram, captures Anand participating in a cultural performance during an in-house symposium organised by the Chemistry Department. Far removed from the familiar image of a professor immersed in classrooms, laboratories and research papers, the clip offered viewers a more personal glimpse of the academician.

Professor Ruchi Anand dances to ‘Nainowale Ne’

In the viral video, Anand appears in traditional attire as she performs to Nainowale Ne, the melodious song from the 2018 Bollywood film Padmaavat. Sung by Neeti Mohan, the track features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the film.

Anand’s performance is understated and graceful, relying on expressive hand movements and subtle gestures that complement the song’s soft, classical feel. Her appearance quickly became a talking point among viewers, not simply because of the performance but because of her identity as a senior academic and scientist.

The video resonated with people who appreciated seeing a professor embrace an artistic interest alongside her demanding professional life.

From IIT Kanpur to Cornell University

Professor Ruchi Anand has built an accomplished career in science and higher education. According to her official IIT Bombay faculty profile, she completed her M.Sc. at IIT Kanpur before earning her PhD from Cornell University in the United States.

She subsequently pursued postdoctoral research at the University of Pennsylvania and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Anand joined IIT Bombay as an Assistant Professor in 2008 and went on to become an Associate Professor in 2014 and a Professor in 2018.

She currently serves as Professor and Head of the Department of Chemistry at IIT Bombay.

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Interestingly, IIT Bombay’s Chemistry Department itself acknowledges the importance of maintaining a balance between professional responsibilities and activities outside work. In a message on the department website, Anand writes, “all work and no play is not a good idea.” She also notes that faculty members engage in cultural activities, sports and picnics alongside their academic responsibilities.

Internet applauds the Professor’s passion

As the dance clip circulated online, viewers praised Anand for making room for her artistic side despite her responsibilities as a scientist and department head.

The response also highlighted a broader sentiment: people often associate professionals with a single identity — professor, scientist, doctor, engineer or administrator — while overlooking the hobbies and passions that exist beyond their job titles.

One user commented, "She is excellent in her field as well as in this ... Humble ... Good speaker... God has made her in 'fursat'"

Another said, "Mam confidence makes perfect her in this age btw so beautiful."

Another said, "Chemists can cook in the lab..in the kitchen and in stage too ... because we know and we have every element of this world..kudos to her for her performance."

For Anand, the viral performance offered a brief but memorable reminder that a career in science and a love for the arts can comfortably coexist.