WATCH: Kerala Family Narrowly Escapes As Aggressive Elephant Charges At Vehicle On Wayanad Highway

Kerala Family's Close Encounter With Aggressive Elephant On Sulthan Bathery-Gundlupet Road | X

A family returning from Gundlupet had a frightening encounter with a herd of wild elephants on the Sulthan Bathery-Gundlupet road in Kerala after one of the animals unexpectedly moved back towards the roadway.

The incident, involving Father Regi Paul, vicar of St Thomas Jacobite Church in Thrikkaipeetta, and his family, took place at around 4.30 pm on Thursday. The tense moments were captured on video and later circulated widely on social media.

Wild elephants cross road, traffic comes to a halt

According to details shared about the incident, three wild elephants emerged from below the road and began making their way across the route while the family was travelling back from Gundlupet.

Several motorists immediately stopped their vehicles and waited for the elephants to move away from the road. Once the animals appeared to have headed towards the forest, drivers slowly began moving again.

A traveller vehicle went ahead first, followed by an Ertiga. Father Regi Paul and his family were travelling in the vehicle immediately behind them.

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Elephant suddenly turns back towards vehicles

The situation took a dangerous turn within moments.

One of the elephants unexpectedly returned towards the road and approached the Ertiga. With vehicles lined up behind it and limited space available to move, those travelling behind were left with little room to react.

Father Regi Paul and his family found themselves only a few metres from the elephant, turning what had initially seemed like a normal wildlife sighting into a potentially dangerous encounter.

The family managed to get through the situation without sustaining any injuries.

Vicar explains what happened

Father Regi Paul later spoke about the incident and described how the family narrowly avoided harm during the encounter.

The video of the incident subsequently began circulating on social media, drawing considerable attention. While many viewers expressed concern over the family's safety, the footage also led to criticism and attacks directed at the family over their actions during the encounter.

The episode serves as a reminder of the risks motorists can face while travelling through roads passing close to forest areas, particularly when wild elephants are moving across or alongside the highway.