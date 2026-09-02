Snickers Launches Digital Chocolate Bar For Misbehaving AI Chatbots, Calls It 'Hungr.AI' |

AI chatbots may not actually get hungry, but Snickers is asking users to pretend they do.

The chocolate brand has taken its famous “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” advertising platform into the world of artificial intelligence with Hungr.AI, a digital Snickers bar designed to be fed to AI when a chatbot starts producing strange, overly agreeable or unsatisfactory answers.

The unusual marketing stunt has quickly attracted attention online because of its simple premise: when an AI starts acting unlike itself, give it a virtual Snickers and ask it to try again.

What is Snickers Hungr.AI?

Launched on August 31, 2026, Snickers Hungr.AI is a digital version of the candy bar that users can copy and paste into a ChatGPT conversation.

The campaign takes aim at a familiar problem with generative AI: chatbots can sometimes produce incorrect information, confidently invent details or agree with users when they should instead challenge an idea.

These errors are commonly described as AI hallucinations. Snickers, however, has given the phenomenon a much more playful diagnosis — the chatbot is simply “hungry.”

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The company describes Hungr.AI as the world's first digital candy bar made specifically for artificial intelligence.

How does the digital Snickers bar work?

The experience is essentially a branded prompt wrapped in the appearance and personality of a Snickers bar.

Users can visit the Hungr.AI experience, copy the digital bar and paste it into ChatGPT after receiving an answer they are unhappy with. The campaign recommends using the ChatGPT mobile app.

The instructions are designed to make the chatbot reconsider its previous response and produce a more useful answer. In other words, the virtual candy bar doesn't actually repair an AI model or change how ChatGPT works. Instead, it gives the chatbot additional instructions that influence the next response.

Snickers itself acknowledges that the response comes from the AI and advises users to fact-check the results.

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The experience concludes with the line, “AI isn’t itself when it’s hungry.”

That phrase gives the brand's long-running advertising slogan an AI-focused makeover.

The digital candy bar does not actually fix AI

Despite the futuristic packaging of the idea, Hungr.AI is not an AI repair tool.

Snickers' own terms explain that the digital code operates within the user's ChatGPT session and is intended to influence the tone and content of the chatbot's response. The company does not control the user's AI account or guarantee that the experience will work perfectly.

That distinction is important because AI models can still make mistakes after being given the Hungr.AI prompt.

The campaign is therefore best understood as prompt engineering wrapped in a playful advertising experience, rather than a technological solution to AI hallucinations.

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You can get a real Snickers too

The campaign goes beyond the virtual candy bar.

As part of the promotion, eligible participants in the United States can engage with the Hungr.AI experience through platforms including Reddit and Snapchat for a chance to receive an actual Snickers bar through DoorDash.

There are 3,000 physical Snickers bars available under the promotion. The offer is limited to U.S. residents aged 18 and over and runs from August 31 through September 20, 2026, or until supplies run out.

So while the AI gets the digital snack, some human participants can get the real chocolate.