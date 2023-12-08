 Bizarre! 60 Live Worms Found In Chinese Woman's Eyes; Doctors Shocked
Medical experts at the healthcare were stunned to come across the unusual case after they discovered worms crawling in the space between her eyelids and eyeballs. Indeed, disgusting and concerning!

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
60 Live Worms Found In Chinese Woman's Eyes |

In a shocking incident reported from China's Kunming, doctors pulled out as many as 60 live worms from a woman's eyes. Yes, you read that. The Chinese woman approached a hospital after her eyes turned itchy, only to learn that she had contracted a worm infection. Medical experts at the healthcare were stunned to come across the unusual case after they discovered worms crawling in the space between her eyelids and eyeballs. Indeed, disgusting and concerning!

Doctor responds

Dr. Guan who carried out the procedure to remove the worms from her eye informed the media about sixty parasites being present in her eye being a rare case the huge number of parasites made the patient a rare case. He and his team reported that the patient suffered from itchy peepers as she was infected by roundworms. It is believed that she might have caught the infection from animals around her. On this premise, doctors asked her to maintain good hygiene, especially after interacting with pets.

Worm falls out from eyes

It is said that one of the parasitic worms fell out to shock her while she tried to ease the itchy sensation in her eyes. Those worms are normally passed through fly bites, according to reports, however, the woman claims to have received them from larvae on infected cats or dogs.

Similar incidents

In a similar incident reported in 2020, a 60-year-old Chinese woman found twenty live worms living inside her eyelid before they were removed via a surgical procedure. Meanwhile, in another case of a similar nature from the nation, an infant was identified as suffering from the condition. In his case, around eleven wriggling worms were pulled out.

