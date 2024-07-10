Biker Goes On Night Ride With Illuminated Costume & Lit Helmet, Paves Way To Hilarious Meme Video

When driving under the night sky, one comes across most brightness from vehicle head lights and the street lamps, but this video stands out. A video of a man riding his scooter with a funky costume has resurfaced on social media. It shows him wearing an illuminated dress and pairing it well with a lit helmet. The biker is full of his glittery adah on the road.

The video runs for less than a minute, but promises to entertain and keep you hooked. Amid traffic, it shows a biker highlighting himself quite literally. His illuminated dressing on his two-wheeler grabs the attention for his stunning unusual look. Believed to be a passerby, a man, stunned by the weird look, was seen closely gazing at the biker and his lit up dressing.

The video is a not a recent one and has been circulated on the internet even before. However, it never fails to impress people even today. Notably, the incident has inspired memes and made it to the list of funny videos that keep being forwarded on social media.

While most people are seen sharing this video of the biker as an office meme, others also pulled in a cine connection to it.

"When your Boss advised you to increase your visibility during team meetings and you took his advice seriously," said of the meme versions of the video as another compared it with Ranbir Kapoor's look from Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.