Bihar shocker! Bullet hits man standing on terrace watching clash between 2 local councillors in Bhagalpur; VIDEO emerges

Bhagalpur: In a disturbing visual emerging from Bihar's Bhagalpur, on the eve of holi on March 8, two groups clashed on some issue during the festival in Naugachia. Two people were armed in the clashing groups and during the fight, bullet from one of the rifles hit an onlooker standing on the roof of his house. The man has succumbed to his injuries.

As per a Jagran report, the incident occurred in Rajendra Colony of Naugachia Municipal Council. The chairman representative Prem Sagar alias Dablu Yadav and ward councillor Manish Kumar clashed on some issues. The deceased youth has been identified as is Ashish Raj, son of Pradeep Pandit.

The tragedy is that Ashish was standing right next to the man recording this video from the terrace. Seconds before the bullet hit him, the man recording the video had warned people around him to be careful as the bullet could hit someone standing far away from the incident site as well.

Watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Father of the deceased said that on the occasion of Holi, Dablu Yadav had come to Rajendra Colony with his armed bodyguard. Meanwhile, Manish Kumar also came there. A verbal spat between the two turned bloody in moments.

Pradeep Pandit said that his son was standing on the terrace and the bullet hit his chest. He was taken to the sub-division hospital Naugachia for treatment and thereafter he was referred to Bhagalpur Hospital for better treatment. Ashish died during treatment at Bhagalpur Hospital.

A probe in the matter is on.