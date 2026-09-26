Bihar School Students' Classroom Dance To Bhojpuri Song Sparks Debate Online; District Magistrate Orders Probe After Viral Video

A video showing school students dancing inside a smart classroom in Bihar has prompted an official inquiry after the children were seen singing along to a Bhojpuri song containing questionable lyrics.

The incident took place at Jagdayal Singh Plus-2 High School in Dedhgaon, under the Davath block of Rohtas district. The video, recorded on Tuesday, features 14 students dancing and enjoying the song inside the school's smart classroom.

Students Dance Inside Smart Classroom

The students can be seen singing along to a track by popular Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav. The classroom, equipped with digital facilities, is intended to support technology-based learning and provide students with opportunities to develop their skills.

However, the video's circulation on social media drew the attention of education department officials, who sought an explanation from the school.

Tap toSchool principal Lal Bahadur Singh Yadav was instructed to conduct an immediate inquiry into the incident and submit a report to the authorities.

Watch viral video here

Rohtas Administration Orders Probe

Rohtas District Magistrate Deepak Kumar said an inquiry team had been formed after officials became aware of the video.

He said action would be taken against the person responsible for the smart classroom, while the students involved would also face action in accordance with applicable education department guidelines.

The administration's response has brought attention to the supervision of students and the manner in which facilities provided for digital education are being used.

Questions Over Smart Classroom Supervision

Smart classrooms have been introduced in schools to supplement conventional teaching through digital learning tools and technology-enabled resources. The incident has now raised questions about whether adequate supervision was in place when the students were inside the facility.

Officials are expected to determine how the students gained access to the classroom, who was responsible for supervising them at the time and whether school guidelines governing the use of the facility were followed.