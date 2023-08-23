Bihar News: Distressed Burqa-Clad Woman Confronts Husband Who Gave Talaq To Her After Returning From Abroad, Video Viral

A wife who was allegedly given 'talaq' from his foreign returnee-husband expressed herself in public and screamed in pain. The burqa-clad woman held him and questioned how he could do so after leaving her behind in the country as he flew abroad within a year of marriage. In the video from the incident that took place in Bihar's Jehanabad area, the lady is seen trying to stop her husband from fleeing on a bike soon after cutting off ties with her.

Here's what the wife says in the viral video

"Hum jaane nahi denge... 11 mahina jo mere saat kiya hai usko bhool gaye? (I won't let you go. Have you forgotten what you did to me for 11 months)" the wife is heard saying in the video while trying her best to hold back her man. She pulls him back from the two-wheeler and holds him tightly while dealing with the scenario.

When the husband's friend tried to intervene, the woman gave him back by saying, "Tu chup re. Hum apne shohar se baat kar rahe hai (Shut up. I am speaking to my husband)." Questioning her husband over the chaos, she asks him in an angry and upset tone, "Vu ladka hamare rishte ke beech kyu aaya? Hum usse shaadi kia hai? (Why is he coming between us, have I married him?)"

Man returns from abroad 4 years after marriage, gives talaq to wife

According to reports, the woman staged a protest in the locality which gathered a huge crowd and also saw the presence of police officials. It was learned that the village panchayat would look into the matter. It was reported that the man issued a talaq to her and didn't wish to continue a relationship with her. When she learned that he came back to the country, she stepped out of her maternal house and went to her in-law's place where people refused to accept her. Local media stated that the husband asked her to leave the premises and locked the door leaving her outside for hours long.

The man identified as Danish married the woman Shahbaz Zareen in 2019 and went abroad after eleven months after their wedding to only return this year. "In January, my husband called me and asked to come home once he returns to India... Now, the daughter-in-law's dignity is openly at stake after all this drama in public. Only Allah knows why they are doing this to me."

