Beware ladies! Your ‘saree challenge’ pictures can end up nude for porn, catfishing and more

Superintendent of Police, Maharashtra Cyber department, Balsing Rajput, said to the Hindu that this is a serious crime and they have placed a team to monitor the same in order to take some stringent action.

Civilian cyber expert Shubham Singh also added that they have received information about pictures of women morphed using DeepNude and used with malicious intent on dating apps too.

The saree challenge is a string of endless opportunities for these criminals, as it requires you to tag 25 people and share pictures online. Experts recommend using privacy settings to not risk your profile and of those you’re tagging.

Here's the message that is being circulated:

Challenge Accepted

With all the negativity going around the world, lets do something positive!! Let's build each other .

Upload 1 "Saree clad "picture of yourself... ONLY you. Then tag some more gorgeous women to do the same.

Build yourself up instead of tearing yourself down! I know these are difficult times, but with a little prudence and patience we will tide over it:heart:

COPY AND PASTE

If I tagged you, don't disappoint me, please do it!!!!!

In addition to this, Operation Blackface has been started by Maharashtra Cyber which is said to be a campaign against online sexual exploitation of women and children in India.