Women sensitised of digital safety and taught to tackle cyber crime

Mumbai: In view of rising cyber crimes against women and children, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has started an awareness programme, ‘We Think Digital’, wherein women across the country are being educated to tackle such incidents.

The awareness programme was initiated amid rising trend of online rape threats, harassment, cyber stalking and blackmailing in the virtual world, and are no less in reality. With women using traditional and innovative media platforms to grab better jobs, creating a safer offline and online space is the need of the hour, say police.

The first phase of nationwide campaign started in Maharashtra, wherein thousands of women, including students, were sensitised of the threat on the cyberspace.

As per the data published by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Maharashtra has earned a dubious distinction of reporting maximum cybercrimes against women and children in 2018.

A cybercell official said, “We have been teaming up with NGOs to create awareness among citizens, but it helps public when such campaigns are taken seriously, wherein the victims themselves are empowered. The government, stakeholders, institutions and citizens must work together to create a safer environment.”

The online victims are trolled, harassed, bullied and face threats of extortion against compromised privacy. Though they know what the problem is, women are often unaware of ways to stop the abuse, what charges to press for in the complaint, who to report to, and what help they can get. After approaching police, it is seen the cops are not ready technically or mentally to deal with the crimes.

To empower the women in all walks of life, NCW has been conducting capacity building and gender sensitisation programmes for law enforcement agencies mainly police. In the sessions, experts focus on cyber laws relate to crimes against women and the role of police and law enforcement agencies.

A 23-year-old MBA student, requesting anonymity, said, “I was trolled online by a close friend when she released a ‘funny’ pic of me, which was eventually shared by 300 of her friends, making me a meme. I was disheartened and had to seek medical aid to cope with mental stress.”

In 2018, a senior politician received a rape threat on social media that her 10-year-old daughter would be violated, resulting in immediate arrests. At that time, the incident sparked outrage on social media, with leaders and netizens coming out in support of the politician.