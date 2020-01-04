From Janhvi Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Manish Malhotra's sequinned saree that B-town beauties are obsessed with

Kajol and Ajay Devgn will seen on Bigg Boss 13's Weekend ka Vaar for the promotions of their historical period drama, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. Ajay and Kajol are gearing up for their forthcoming film where the duo will be seen playing husband and wife.

Set in the 17th century, the film is a biographical period drama based on the life of legendary Tanaji Malusare. Kajol is essaying the role of Tanhaji's wife, Savitribai Malusare.

In the pictures, the husband and wife duo can be seen along with host Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. While both Salman and Ajay look dashing, it is Kajol's sequin saree that caught our attention. Yes, it is the same sequin saree that Tara Sutaria wore at the Ambani Diwali bash last year. The same saree that Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha has been spotted in. The saree that Bollywood diva's are currently obsessed with.